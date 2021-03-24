Salma Hayek Reveals Being A Major Foodie, Calls Food 'emotional'

Salma Hayek recently opened up about her love for food. She revealed that she was a compulsive eater as she spoke about binging on food whenever she felt happy, sad, or even when relaxed. Salma Hayek (54) said that she found food "emotional". She added that food was a "cultural reflection" of a person. Therefore, it is important for her to "make good food choices".

Salma revealed that she would get happy whenever she would eat food made by her family members. She said it "brought back fond memories". She added that she felt "fortunate" because her grandmother and mother used to plant food. This taught her the "properties of herbs" and the joy of making food grown in one's own garden. She said that she found it not only healthy, but also important in connecting with the earth. "It's actually easier than you might think and so rewarding", she told Hello! Magazine.

Salma Hayek's love for food and gardening

Recently, Salma opened up about joining the Million Gardens Movement which is an initiative to encourage people to grow their own food. The initiative is also backed by many other celebrities including Karlie Kloss and Nicole Scherzinger. Salma went on to speak about her feelings towards gardening. She said, "Healing begins in the garden". She expressed the satisfaction that she felt when she dug through the soil and planted seeds. She said gardening a couple of days a week made her feel "grounded". She spoke about feeling like a child when planting trees and confessed her love for hugging them.

Salma said that she was inspired by her 13-year-old daughter to join the initiative. She said that she believed that her daughter's generation was "smart" and she always found herself in awe of the teenagers and her friends. She said that her daughter Valentina and her friends are always looking for ways to make "the world a better place" especially on the topic of climate change and protecting the environment. She said that she also believed that the world could change for the better if people grew their own vegetables and ate fresher foods. "As a mother this is everything", she said.

(Image Credit: Salma Hayek Instagram)