Salma Hayek Reveals Her Near-fatal Secret Battle With COVID-19 And Its After-effects

Actor Salma Hayek recently revealed her secret battle against COVID-19 from the early days of the pandemic. She also opened up about her condition during the battle and how long it took her to recover from the disease.

Salma Hayek opens up about her COVID-19 battle

Salma Hayek narrated her fight against COVID-19, which was near-fatal, in the latest issue of Variety magazine. The 54-year-old actor revealed that she was infected with the virus in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also opened up about her degraded condition during her battle and how her doctor begged her to get herself hospitalised. However, Salma chose to stay at home as she said she would rather die at home.

Salma lives in London with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and 13-year-old daughter Valentina. The Frida actor revealed that she isolated herself in a room for seven weeks. At one point, Salma Hayek's health condition degraded to an extent that she was put on oxygen for some time. After battling the deadly disease and degraded health conditions, the Grown Ups actor kept her fight against COVID-19 a secret.

While Salma experienced some long-term effects. Soon after she recovered from the disease, she could still feel weak and fatigued several times. The shoot of her upcoming film, House Of Gucci, started once she recovered from the disease. Salma faced a lack of energy during her work. She said she could not do many meetings because she would get tired.

Salma Hayek has a list of upcoming movies. She will feature in the films Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Eternals, and House Of Gucci in 2021. She will also give her voice for the upcoming film Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, which is expected to come in 2022.

IMAGE: SALMA HAYEK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.