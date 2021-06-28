Salma Hayek Reveals Penelope Cruz Was 'angry' At Her For Not Confiding In About Weinstein

Eternals star Salma Hayek is revisiting the time she spoke about her experiences with the now-incarcerated Hervey Weinstein in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein controversy back in 2017. While conversing with the officials at The Sunday Times, the Frida star revealed that Penelope Cruz, amongst her other friends from the industry, were angry at her for not confiding in them. While talking about the time period, Salma Hayek revealed that at the time, she was protecting her close friend, Penelope Cruz, because she wasn't in the same situation as her. She went on to add that had she told Cruz about what happened to her, it would have affected her career choices. Harvey Weinstein has produced several award-winning films featuring Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz, some of which starred both of them.

Back in 2017, Salma Hayek, through an editorial piece, recounted the time when Weinstein sexually harassed her and requested her to perform sexual acts for him. As of now, Weinstein is currently serving his 23-year-long sentence in prison. Weinstein was given that sentence sometime during 2019. The court case, as is known to many, followed after several actors who had worked with Weinstein in the past opened up about their experience with the producer.

What is Salma Hayek up to right now?

Salma Hayek's last outing was an Amazon Prime Original film known as Bliss, which also starred Owen Wilson. The film in question was a science fiction thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world, the residents of which have found creative ways of using technology in order to ensure that life carries on. She will be next seen as Ajak in Chloe Zhao's debut venture as an MCU director, entitled "Eternals". The film will follow its titular group of ancient superheroes who will be seen going up against supposedly the biggest threat that making has ever faced, who are known as "The Deviants". The cast list of the movie includes the likes of Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry, amongst others. The teaser trailer for the same, which was released just a few days ago, can be found below:

