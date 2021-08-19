Salma Hayek Reveals She Assumed Role Of 'grandmother' In Marvels' Upcoming 'Eternals'

Following Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four plan, the studio is gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated movie Eternals. Featuring some of the biggest stars of Hollywood like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, the movie is scheduled to be released in October this year. But did you know that Hayek was not very keen on the offer to join the Marvel universe because of her assumption?

Salma Hayek on her role in Eternals

Touted as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, the 54-year-old actor has essayed every kind of role on the acting spectrum. However, when she was offered a role in Eternals, the actor had a small assumption that would have caused Hayek to turn down the role. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Salma Hayek revealed that she was not enthusiastic about a role in the movie and thought, ''Forget it''.

She believed that her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going to be in a minor role. She also revealed that she assumed that it was going to be the role of a grandmother. She pinned the blame on getting frequent offers of playing minor roles in movies. However, that quickly changed when Hayek learnt that the movie was being directed by Chloé Zhao after which she agreed to set up a meeting with the makers.

The Frida actor revealed that she was overjoyed when she learnt about her superhero role in the forthcoming movie. Hayek admitted to being 'shocked' after getting a call from her ideal director confirming her significant role in the movie.

More on Marvel's Eternals

The forthcoming superhero movie has been the talk of the town since the announcement of Marvel's Phase Four plans. With an impressive star-studded cast of actors like Angelina Jolie as Thena, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Salma Hayek will essay the role of the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals called Ajak. Hayek's character will possess the ability to heal the bridge between the Eternals and the Celestials. She also shared her excitement about playing the role in an Instagram post saying, ''It used to be the father of all eternals, but girls, this is OUR time!''.

