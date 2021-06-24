Salma Hayek Reveals She Lost Trinity Role In 'The Matrix' For An "embarrassing" Reason

The Matrix cast has Carrie Ann-Moss in the pivotal role of Trinity. The actor has earned praises for her performances. She was in competition with Salma Hayek and Jada Pinkett Smith for the part. Now, Hayek shared the reason why she lost the role in the acclaimed action movies.

Salma Hayek says her laziness cost her Trinity role in The Matrix

In a recent episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, via Entertainment Weekly, Salma Hayek recalled her The Matrix audition. She said that they were one of the four finalists of the movie. They had jumped through many hurdles, screen testing, and many auditions. She stated that the makers brought stunt coordinators from Asia for the physical test. The actor noted that she is "flexible and agile," but also lazy.

Salma Hayek mentioned that at that time she never really went to the gym. The film's makers told her that she has to run if she gets the part, and she replied, 'To where?' to their requirement. She asserted that she could not even go around the room once. Then came Jada Pinkett Smith, who she stated was "a mean, lean, sexy machine!" at that time. Hayek said that Pinkett Smith was "so good" that it was "embarrassing" for her. She noted that Jada was "so fit" focused, disciplined, capable, and gracious. Salma Hayek just looked at her and thought to herself that it is who she wants to be when she grows up.

Salma Hayek and Jada Pinkett Smith agreed that Carrie Ann-Moss was the ideal choice to play Trinity in The Matrix trilogy. Pinkett Smith mentioned that she always tells Carrie-Anne that she was "perfect" for the role. Hayek joked that directing duo of the Wachowskis never called her again after her audition. On the other hand, Pinkett Smith got the part of Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded. Hayek said that every time she is going to do an action project, she tells herself to better start getting some stamina and practice the routines, as she has to be like Jada.

Carrie Ann-Moss will reprise her role in The Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson. The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, and others. Meanwhile, Salma Hayek will soon be seen in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. She will also make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in Eternals as Ajax.

IMAGE: SALMA HAYEK'S INSTAGRAM

