Salma Hayek Reveals Why She Wore A Men's Suit For Her 1st Red Carpet Event: No One Else...

Salma Hayek's ascent as an actress also entailed her fashion evolution. Over the years, she has come to be known for her bold sense of style. However, not many know that the actress turned up for one of her first red carpet events in a men's suit, and not out of choice.

2 things you need to know

Salma Hayek was last seen in Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023) as Maxandra Mendoza.

She wore a men's suit from Hugo Boss to the 1996 red carpet premiere of Birdcage.

Her latest red carpet appearance was at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year where she appeared in a Pinault McQueen gown.

Salma Hayek speaks about sporting a men's suit for her first red-carpet event

In an interview with W Magazine, Salma Hayek opened up about her early years in the industry and the trials that came with it. Speaking about red carpets, the Joan Is Awful actress revealed she found it difficult to get people to dress her up for events. She pointed out the 1996 red carpet event for Birdcage which was a far less glamorous affair for her as compared to her recent ones.

The actress revealed how her only connection at the time was somebody she knew at Hugo Boss. And so, she eventually ended up wearing a man's suit to the Birdcage premiere. Hayek shared, "The only connection I had was to somebody I knew at Hugo Boss, so I wore a man's suit because no one else gave me anything to wear."

(Salma Hayek in a Hugo Boss men's suit for the 1996 Birdcage red carpet | Image: @SalmaHayekDaily/X)

Hayek previously spoke about her struggles with fashion when she first arrived in Hollywood in a 2001 interview with Vogue India. Hayek said because she's Mexican and very short, it didn't help with the weight and the design of the garments. She said, "But you know, I was ingenious. I took chances." In the same interview, Hayek also shared that at one instance, "I had on a very simple black dress, and I knew all the other girls were going to have fabulous dresses, beautiful jewellery. And can I tell you something? Instead of giving me a complex and saying that I don’t have the best dress or they don’t know who I am…I was like, I am fabulous."

Salma Hayek's daughter wore one of her red carpet looks to this year's Oscars

From having to wear a men's suit due to a lack of connections to sporting ensembles from major fashion houses across the globe, Salma Hayek has come a long way. The actress' most recent red carpet look featured her in a plum Pinault McQueen gown at Cannes 2023. Earlier this year, the actress walked the Oscars red carpet with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in tow. Valentina notably turned out in a red Isaac Mizrahi gown, previously worn by her mother in 1997.