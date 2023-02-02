Salma Hayek Says She Was Nearly 'killed' During ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance With Channing Tatum

Salma Hayek recently revealed during a talk-show appearance that she almost died while filming a scene with Channing Tatum. The duo are currently gearing up for the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance. While explaining the incident, she revealed that the scene wasn't even included in the final cut of Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Hayek spoke with Jimmy Kimmel during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Explaining how the Magic Mike 3 scene went south, the star revealed that she had to be “upside down”.

“You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head.”

Salma Hayek further added that she was afraid of suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and that's what almost led to the accident. The star failed to recall whether she had her underwear on during the shoot.

As Channing Tatum held her upside down, said the star, she was supposed to put her hands down to protect herself. Instead, she clung onto her pants, and Channing stood puzzled.

“Everybody came in and kind of took me away from him, and he [Channing Tatum] said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’” revealed Hayek. “I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!’”

Channing Tatum on his chemistry with Salma Hayek

Channing Tatum also spoke in an interview about the undeniable chemistry between Salma Hayek and himself. He said that it was easy to spark and maintain. As to why their chemistry came easy, he explained that Salma Hayek is a legend.

"It's supposed to be a big movie, it's supposed to have that feeling that a big movie has," said Tatum. The G.I. Joe actor added, "She's an icon, like, it's not hard to just be like, 'Oh right, girl plus icon plus boy.'"