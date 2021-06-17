Salma Hayek Shares How She Prepped To Use Foul Language In The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Salma Hayek is all set to star opposite Samuel L. Jackson once again in the sequel of the 2016 film The Hitman’s Wife's Bodyguard. In a recent interview, she shared how she made sure to deliver the foul language without goof-ups on screen, especially while sharing the space with Jackson. Find out what she had to say, as you read further.

Salma Hayek shares how she prepped to use foul language on-screen

Salma Hayek recently made it to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, just a day ahead of the release of her movie The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The Oscar-nominated actor made sure, that she could smoothly deliver the f-bombs in the movie while starring as Samuel L. Jackson’s wife. She shared that she had to practice saying the swear words for the movie, as her co-star is popularly known for tackling foul language and swear word-filled dialogues, effortlessly.

When asked about the preparation and experience, Hayek replied to Fallon and said, "It's fun, but it was very intimidating at the beginning”. She further added, “I was like Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver in front of the mirror practising my 'mother-,' because I had to say it in front of him a lot of times and it's quite intimidating”. Following this, Fallon asked her if her role of Sonia has rubbed off on the real-life Salma Hayek, and the actor agreed saying, “Completely”.

She further shared a faux-pas that she had in front of her daughter, who noticed it and pointed it out. She said, “I have to be very careful, because I still have a little bit of my character, Sonia that comes out here and there”. Salma then narrated, “My daughter, one time I was- she just went 'Mom!' and I went, 'Oh, it was not me. It was Sonia.' Now I use it every time I say something I shouldn't say”.

Salma Hayek will be seen reprising her role of Sonia along with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel, who will also portray their respective roles of Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid, once again. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes and released in theatres on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The movie will also feature Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant, and Frank Grillo in pivotal roles.

Image: Lionsgate Movie YouTube

