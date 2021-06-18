Salma Hayek "teared Up" When She Wrapped Up 'Eternals' Shoot; Here's Why

Salma Hayek, for the first time in her film career which spans across decades, will be seen playing the part of a superhero in Chloe Zhao's upcoming feature presentation, titled Eternals. As per Hayek's most recent conversations with the officials at USA Today, the 50-year-old Mexican cinematic sensation got quite emotional when the team wrapped up filming months before the world went into a state of lockdown owing to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The officials in question quoted Salma Hayek recalling the time when "something strange" happened on the sets as the team pulled the curtains on the production of the upcoming Marvel Phase 4 film. Read on to know more.

Salma Hayek on her emotional moment on the final day of the filming with the Eternals cast members

USA Today had quoted the Bliss actor recalling the time when "Something strange happened". In addition to the same, she was quoted saying that she "teared up a little bit." But, as per her, it was not about her dreams to be a superhero. It was because, as per Hayek, the same "means so much to so many people that, to think that for a Mexican girl – a Mexican woman in her 50s – was able to be a superhero." Her final statements see her expressing that she "felt a lot of pride" to have her superhero outfit on as "It meant something.". The actor, in addition to Eternals, will also be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson in a film called "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

As reported earlier, Hayek had initially expressed her apprehension regarding the suit she can be seen wearing in the Eternals trailer and spoke about her fears of feeling claustrophobic ahead of trying on the Ajak suit. But, as soon as she put on the costume, in her own words, she was "profoundly moved". Additionally, the actor even went on to share her realization that the Ajak suit is worn by a Mexican female and a superhero movie that will see her leading the team of ancient humanoids is actually happening. When these thoughts entered her mind, as per Hayek herself, "all of her fears dissipated".

A little about Marvel Studios' Eternals:

The plotline of the film, which will span over several millennia, is centred around a group of immortal heroes who are forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest foes, known as The Deviants. The film sees the group of deity-like humanoids returning to planet Earth after the events of Avengers: Endgame in order to defend it against their age-old nemesis. The film is helmed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, who is currently garnering praises for her latest release, Nomadland. As far as Eternals' release date is concerned, no specific date has been shared yet. However, the film is slated for a release sometime during November of this year. More information regarding the function of the character played by Salma Hayek in Eternals will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.