Salma Hayek Was Never Offered A Comedy Role; Here's Why

Actress Salma Hayek opened up about her struggle to secure diverse roles throughout her career in a recent interview. She revealed that her role in From Dusk Till Dawn created an image of her to others that deterred her from securing roles in comedies.

In an interview with GQ Hype, Salma Hayek said that she wanted to act in comedy projects “her entire life” and that she wasn’t ever offered a comedy role.

“I was typecast for a long time. My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies.”

The Grown Ups actor further talked about the stereotypes that existed for female actors back in the 90s. She quipped that not only were female actors not meant to be smart, but they were also not meant to be funny.

“‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humour.’ Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s.”

The actor portrayed the character of Santánico Pandemonium in her debut film From Dusk Till Dawn. The star was a stripper in the film, wearing a bikini with a snake serving as her drape. That led to her only securing roles where she played a sexy seductress. However, she eventually scored a role in Frida. After playing Frida Kahlo, she secured an Oscar.

Her Oscar win did not lead to a comedy role in her career, though she was eventually recruited by comedy star Adam Sandler to be cast in Grown Ups.

Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance

Salma Hayek is now starring alongside Channing Tatum in the third part of Magic Mike. In Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Hayek plays a middle-aged eccentric woman who spots Mike’s exceptional skills and offers him a show.

Salma Hayek also explained in the interview that she’s taken off the focus from her sexuality “to be the only thing that’s appreciated.” However, she added that even if that were the case, she “wouldn’t care,” as people around her give her the respect she deserves. Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to release on February 10, 2023.