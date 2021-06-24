Sam Asghari Posts Pic Wearing ‘Free Britney’ T-shirt; Fans Laud Him For 'standing By Brit'

After Britney Spears’ hearing in court on Wednesday, June 23, all of her fans and followers have come together to extend their support. They have also begun a ‘Free Britney’ movement to demand justice for the singer. Recently, Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, uploaded a picture on his Instagram, and Britney’s fans lauded him for standing by the singer. Read on to know more about it.

Sam Asghari posted a picture on his Instagram, a few hours back, where he is seen giving a big smile. He also captioned the picture with a grinning emoji. Take a look at the picture from Sam Asghari’s Instagram here:

Just as he uploaded the picture, fans and followers of Britney Spears flooded the comment section of the post with comments that appreciated Sam Asghari for standing strong with Britney Spears through her tough time. They also mentioned how proud they were of Britney for speaking out and being that brave. Here are some of the comments from Sam Asghari’s picture:

A few hours before this picture, Sam Asghari had also posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he was seen wearing a ‘Free Britney’ t-shirt.

Also, there were comments on Sam’s picture which referred to Britney Spears as Sam Asghari’s ‘lioness’ because Sam had posted a picture of a lioness on his story after the hearing.

Britney Spears' conservatorship

The American singer has been in conservatorship since 2008, as ordered by the court. In 2008, after a mental breakdown, the court had ordered her to remain in the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, along with an attorney. This meant that Jamie Spears and the attorney would be in charge of all of Britney Spears’ financial decisions, professional decisions, and even her day-to-day lives. A hearing was held for this on Wednesday, June 23, in which Britney Spears pleaded with the court to end this conservatorship because it had been traumatising for her. Reports say that she gave a 20-minute long speech, in which she shared how depressed, angry, and traumatised these 13 years of conservatorship have made her. Besides her fans, a lot of celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, and Khloe Kardashian, among others, extended their support to her.

