After singer Britney Spears refuted the claims made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, about their sons Sean Preston and Jayden, former's current husband, Sam Asghari also took a dig at him, asking him to keep "his wife's name out of his mouth". As per Federline, the Baby One More Time singer's recent social media activities have greatly impacted her sons, "especially her nudes that have caused the teenage boys embarrassment." The other reason, Federline said, is Spears' on-court battles with her father Jamie.

Sam Asghari defends Britney Spears amid claims made by her ex-Kevin Federline

On Sunday, Asghari took to his Instagram handle and defended his wife as he wrote in his Instagram story, "To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except for her butt which is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap." He further chastised Kevin's statement about the Criminal crooner's relationship with her kids, stating that it has no "validity". He wrote,

"It is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

Asghari further noted, "Kevin's gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside from him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by his approval of the cruel 13-year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie [Spears] indicates his approval at the time of its conception as well. Things that are now considered Normal issues and behaviour easily dealt with through therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13-year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job."

In one of his IG Stories, Sam Asghari also asked Federline to stay away from Spears. The note read, "I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved. But for now: Keep my wife's name.....out your mouth."

Image: Instagram/@samasghari