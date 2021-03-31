Sam Huntington's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The "Good Girls" Star?

Sam Huntington will be ringing in his 39th birthday soon. The actor, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for close to three decades now, has starred in films such as Jungle To Jungle, Being Human, and Sleepover, amongst others. On the occasion of Sam Huntington's birthday, a quiz based on Sam Huntington's movies, his life, and various other pieces of Sam Huntington's trivia has been curated. One can take Sam Huntington's quiz below and find out how well does one know the star.

Sam Huntington's birthday quiz:

1) What is Sam Huntington's place of birth?

a) Peterborough, New Hampshire, United States

b) Texas, United States

c) Minnesota, United States

d) Pune, Maharashtra, India

2) What is Sam Huntington's Zodiac Sign?

a) Taurus

b) Libra

c) Aries

d) Gemini

3) What is Sam Huntington's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) No official data regarding Sam Huntington's Net Worth has been revealed as yet.

b) US $5-10 Million

c) US $10-15 Million

d) US $2-5 Million

4) Which one from the following list of titles was Sam Huntington's debut film?

a) The Jungle Book

b) Jungle 2 Jungle

c) Jungle 3 Jungle

d) George In The Jungle

5) The central character of one of Sam Huntington's movies is essentially a comic book character. Which film is that?

a) Superman Returns

b) The Umbrella Academy

c) Iron Man 3

d) He hasn't been a part of a comic book adaptation of a film yet

6) One of Sam Huntington's movies is also a film based on a popular procedural dramedy series. Which one is it?

a) The Upcoming Ray Donovan Movie

b) Sex And The City 2

c) Entourage

d) Psych: The Movie

7) Sam Huntington is the star, writer, and director of a short film. Which one from the following list of the same is it?

a) One Night In New York

b) Sprint

c) Weaklings

d) Can You Feel It?

8) Which one from the following list of presentations sees him play a character who goes by the name of Noah?

a) Noah And The Ark

b) The Life And Times Of Noah Centineo

c) Good Girls

d) The adventures of Noah Cyrus

9) Which one from the following list of Parody films stars Sam Huntington?

a) Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

b) The Hungover Games

c) Meet The Spartans

d) Fanboys

10) Which one from the following list of movies featuring Huntington can be described as a supernatural horror film?

a) Being Human

b) Being A Ghost

c) Oh My, You Were Here All Along?

d) None of the films featuring Huntington are horror comedies.

11) Sam Huntington was a theatre actor before he entered the realm of films. What is the name of the theatre company that he worked with?

a) The Stanislavski Theatre Company

b) Prithvi Theatre Company

c) The Royal Shakespeare Company

d) Black Box Theatre

12) At one point in time, Huntington had signed a multi-film deal with a well-known production house, but only made one film. What was the name of that production firm?

a) Walt Disney Company

b) Marvel Studios

c) DC Films

d) Warner Bros.

13) What is the name of the film that features Huntington and is directed by Patrick Kiely?

a) Two Night Stand

b) Three Night Stand

c) One Night Stand

d) The Nightstand

14) Which one from the following list of films saw Sam Huntington and Brandon Routh reunite after several years?

a) Dylan Dog: Dead of Night

b) Superman 3

c) The Throwaways

d) Rolling Kansas

15) Who is Sam Huntington married to?

a) Rachel Klein

b) Rachel McAdams

c) Rachel Green

d) Rachel D'Souza

Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-d, 4-b, 5-a, 6-d, 7-b, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-d, 12-a, 13-b, 14-a, 15-a

(Disclaimer: The above information regarding Sam Huntington's Net Worth has been sourced from a different portal. The website does not guarantee the accuracy of the same)