Sam Huntington's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The "Good Girls" Star?

Sam Huntington will be ringing in his 39th birthday soon. The actor, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for close to three decades now, has starred in films such as Jungle To Jungle, Being Human, and Sleepover, amongst others. On the occasion of Sam Huntington's birthday, a quiz based on Sam Huntington's movies, his life, and various other pieces of Sam Huntington's trivia has been curated. One can take Sam Huntington's quiz below and find out how well does one know the star.
a) Peterborough, New Hampshire, United States
b) Texas, United States
c) Minnesota, United States
d) Pune, Maharashtra, India
a) Taurus
b) Libra
c) Aries
d) Gemini
a) No official data regarding Sam Huntington's Net Worth has been revealed as yet.
b) US $5-10 Million
c) US $10-15 Million
d) US $2-5 Million
a) The Jungle Book
b) Jungle 2 Jungle
c) Jungle 3 Jungle
d) George In The Jungle
a) Superman Returns
b) The Umbrella Academy
c) Iron Man 3
d) He hasn't been a part of a comic book adaptation of a film yet
a) The Upcoming Ray Donovan Movie
b) Sex And The City 2
c) Entourage
d) Psych: The Movie
a) One Night In New York
b) Sprint
c) Weaklings
d) Can You Feel It?
a) Noah And The Ark
b) The Life And Times Of Noah Centineo
c) Good Girls
d) The adventures of Noah Cyrus
a) Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
b) The Hungover Games
c) Meet The Spartans
d) Fanboys
a) Being Human
b) Being A Ghost
c) Oh My, You Were Here All Along?
d) None of the films featuring Huntington are horror comedies.
a) The Stanislavski Theatre Company
b) Prithvi Theatre Company
c) The Royal Shakespeare Company
d) Black Box Theatre
a) Walt Disney Company
b) Marvel Studios
c) DC Films
d) Warner Bros.
a) Two Night Stand
b) Three Night Stand
c) One Night Stand
d) The Nightstand
a) Dylan Dog: Dead of Night
b) Superman 3
c) The Throwaways
d) Rolling Kansas
a) Rachel Klein
b) Rachel McAdams
c) Rachel Green
d) Rachel D'Souza
Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-d, 4-b, 5-a, 6-d, 7-b, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-d, 12-a, 13-b, 14-a, 15-a
