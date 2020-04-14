Sam Mendes' '1917' Is Inspired By Sam Mendes' Grandfather And Other Interesting Trivia

1917 is helmed by Sam Mendes. Set during WWI, the movie revolves around two British soldiers who cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message which saves the lives of over 1600 comrades. The movie also won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects and Sound Mixing. Did you know that the movie is inspired by Mendes' grandfather who was also Lance Corporal in The King's Royal Rifle Corps? Read about the interesting facts from the movie below.

1917 trivia:

Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott both shared the screen together back in 2010 in BBC's Sherlock, starring Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Scott as his nemesis James Moriarty. Also, Mark Strong, who plays a role in the film, played the villain, Lord Henry Blackwood, in the movie Sherlock Holmes (2009), which starred Robert Downey Jr.

This is the sixth movie that Benedict Cumberbatch has worked on that is about war. The other ones are Atonement (2007), Small Island (2009), War Horse (2011), Parade's End (2012), and The Imitation Game (2014)

‘Hope is a dangerous thing,’ This was also said by Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption.

This is Benedict Cumberbatch's second movie in which he plays a British soldier during World War I. The first was War Horse (2011).

Both Mark Strong and Colin Firth starred in the Kingsman movies.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Strong were in another war movie together. They were both in The Imitation Game (2014) which was set during the events of WWII.

It took 6 months for the actors to rehearse the movie before to actual filming began.

The retreat of the German forces depicted in the movie was a part of a real event called Operation Alberich. It was a tactical German retreat to the old Hindenburg Line which and was more easily defended.

The booby traps and the catastrophe in the movie are real.

The date given at the beginning of the film, April 6, 1917, is significant since it is the day the United States entered the war against Germany.

The film is inspired by Sam Mendes' grandfather, who was Lance Corporal in The King's Royal Rifle Corps during The Great War.

