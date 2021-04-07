Sam Mendes To Direct 'Empire Of Light' With Olivia Colman As The Lead

Sam Mendes is one of the most acclaimed directors in Hollywood. Olivia Colman has received immense praises and accolades for her performances in movies and series. Now, the two will be working together for the first time on a romantic project.

Sam Mendes sets next film 'Empire of Light' with Olivia Colman at Searchlight

According to Variety, Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes is ready with his next directorial project Empire of Light set at Searchlight Pictures. Academy Award-Winner Olivia Colman will be playing the leading lady. The project is described as a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. Empire of Light will mark Mendes’ first solo outing as a screenwriter, following his co-writing work with Krysty Wilson-Cairns on 1917.

Sam Mendes has tapped in legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins for the film. Last year, he won an Oscar for best cinematography at the 92nd Academy Awards for his work in 1917. The epic war movie, which was nominated for best picture, garnered great buzz for seamlessly connecting a series of extended takes to look as if the whole movie was one continuous shot. Mendes and Deakins also ventured together on Skyfall and Revolutionary Road.

Sam Mendes said that he has long been an admirer of Searchlight and the dynamic way they have produced and released some of his favourite theatrical releases of recent years. He mentioned that this project is very close to his heart, and he couldn’t be more delighted that it has found its ideal home. The film will be overseen by Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, Presidents of Production, Film, and Television, and Head of Development & Production, Searchlight Pictures UK Katie Goodson-Thomas. More actors will be added to the Empire of Light cast.

Olivia Colman earned worldwide fame with her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix period drama series, The Crown. She has appeared on series’ like Peep Show, Flowers, Fleabag, Twenty Twelve, Accused, and others. Her feature film credits include Hot Fuzz, The Iron Lady, Locke, Murder on the Orient Express, The Favourite, The Father, and more.

