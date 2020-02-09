Sam Smith On Student’s Cover Of His Hit Song: 'You Are Out Of This Universe'

Grammy winner Sam Smith reacted on Twitter on the night February 8 after coming across a viral video of a Filipino student singing an incredible cover of his hit Too Good at Goodbyes. Smith was left stunned and added, "YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE."

WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4zHfaXVSw0 — Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 8, 2020

The adorable young singer has been identified as Carl Malone Montecido, as per the reports. He is famous for his stint in the first season of the Tawag ng Tanghalan reboot on It's Showtime earlier in 2016. He put efforts and managed to reach the finals and ended up in a highly-respectable fifth place. He was also being dubbed as the Blind Balladeer referring to his condition and magnificient voice. Many recalled when a video of him performing inside a grocery went viral this past week.

he's Carlmalone Montecido, a former Tawag ng Tanghalan (a singing competition of the Noontime Variety Show in the

Philippines, It's Showtime) Season 1 Grand Finalist, apparently he's a BLIND SINGER.



YES HE IS FROM THE PHILIPPINES. — Paolo Mendoza (@ImPaoloMendoza) February 8, 2020

Hi! He's Carlmalone Montecido from the Philippines. He's a talented blind kid who masters a song by just hearing it. He has pure talent. He has more videos on youtube. Pls subscribe to his channel too.https://t.co/MXVJm4Unbd pic.twitter.com/JnJlvpmogg — Best Songwriter Kim Hanbin (@hanbinniex) February 8, 2020

my favorite part is his friend just chillin like “yeah he does this all the time” lmao — Noah Davis (@noahdavis50) February 8, 2020

Omg, Philippines. No wonder why cause everyone from Philippines are just like divas from their souls — Kyy_Kyy (@WeKeepHisSmile) February 8, 2020

Video garnered more than 7.7 million views

The video was shared by a Facebook user Trixie Madison who shared it on the social media platform for Montecido's amazing voice. It has now managed to garner more than 7.7 million views.

