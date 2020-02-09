The Debate
The Debate
Sam Smith On Student’s Cover Of His Hit Song: 'You Are Out Of This Universe'

Grammy winner Sam Smith reacted on Twitter on the night Feb 8 after coming across a viral video of a Filipino student singing an incredible cover of his hit.

Sam Smith

Grammy winner Sam Smith reacted on Twitter on the night February 8 after coming across a viral video of a Filipino student singing an incredible cover of his hit Too Good at Goodbyes. Smith was left stunned and added, "YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE." 

READ: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Feature In A Viral Jaani Dushman & Avengers Mash-up Meme

The adorable young singer has been identified as Carl Malone Montecido, as per the reports. He is famous for his stint in the first season of the Tawag ng Tanghalan reboot on It's Showtime earlier in 2016. He put efforts and managed to reach the finals and ended up in a highly-respectable fifth place.  He was also being dubbed as the Blind Balladeer referring to his condition and magnificient voice. Many recalled when a video of him performing inside a grocery went viral this past week.

READ: Lumiere Brothers' 'Arrival Of A Train At La Ciotat' Viral After Getting Restored In 4K

 

Video garnered more than 7.7 million views

The video was shared by a Facebook user Trixie Madison who shared it on the social media platform for Montecido's amazing voice. It has now managed to garner more than 7.7 million views. 

READ: VIRAL: 'I'll Never Let Anything Happen To Your Unemployment,' Says PM Modi To Opposition

READ: Rishi Kapoor Admitted To A Mumbai Hospital For Viral Fever, Family Insider Gives Update

 

 

