Sammy Davis Jr 's Daughter Tracey Davis Passes Away At 59 In Tennessee

Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. and May Britt’s daughter Tracey Davis passed away on November 2. Tracey was 59 at the time of her death and died after a short illness however the cause of her death has not been determined as of yet. Read along to know more.

Tracey Davis passes away at 59, in Franklin, Tennessee

Tracey Davis, the daughter of Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. and actress May Britt, has died at the age of 59. She was an author by profession, and her ex-husband Guy Garner has informed The Associated Press that Tracey passed away in Franklin, Tennessee on November 2, 2020. She died after a short illness, but the cause of death has not been determined yet.

Tracey Davis had written about her experiences as the daughter of on Sammy Davis Jr, who is considered one of the greatest entertainers ever, and whose work kept the two apart through her childhood. In the 1996 book authored by her titled, “Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father” wherein she spoke about her journey of reconnecting with her father later when she was an adult. The book was co-written by Dolores A. Barclay, who is a former editor from the AP.

Her second book was called, “Sammy Davis Jr.: A Personal Journey With My Father,” which was released in 2014. Her books consisted of the experiences of the entertainer through his life, when he encountered racism. In the last month, MGM announced that they had plans to create a Sammy Davis Jr. biopic based on Tracey Davis’ first book.

Tracey Davis had a professional career that surrounded around Television and the advertising world. She is survived by her four children, mother May Britt and her brothers. Guy Garner has said to Associated Press, that Tracey loved and adored her kids the most and they are shocked and majorly affected by this loss, and so are Tracey’s mother May Britt and her brother, Mark and Jeff.

