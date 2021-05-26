Samuel E. Wright Of 'The Little Mermaid' Fame Passes Away At 74

Artist Samuel E. Wright, best known for his work in The Little Mermaid, passed away on May 25, 2021, after a battle with prostate cancer. The 74-year-old artist had been resting at his home in Walden, New York, for the last few months. He was an artist who also worked in classics like The Lion King and The Tap Dance Kid. He was best known for voicing the character Sebastian the crab in the Disney movie, The Little Mermaid. He has also sung the song Under The Sea, in this film, which went on to secure a place in the Oscar nominations.

Samuel E. Wright passes away at 74

Samuel E. Wright was a much-loved artist who was not just famous for his work on Broadway and a few animated film, but also for his cheerful and loving persona. One of his three daughters, Dee, also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, confirming the news about his demise. Speaking of her father and his vivid personality, she said that apart from his love and passion for the arts, he was most known for spreading pure joy, especially when he interacted with someone. She highlighted his love for his family and also added that he loved to entertain people. He always wanted to make people smile and laugh, which was one of his many strong qualities. Dee further stated that he was the brightest light who loved to spread love.

Samuel E. Wright started off his career with Broadway and subsequently moved to cinema through numerous animated films. He has worked as Musafa in the 1997 Lion King and has also been a part of television shows like Ball Four and All My Children. He also ran a conservatory with his wife, Amanda, which is a performing arts school, specially curated for the children.

IMAGE: DISNEYMUSICVEVO YOUTUBE AND ANI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.