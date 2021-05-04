Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates 'Star Wars Day' With Fans In Mace Windu T-shirt

Samuel L. Jackson is celebrating May 4, Star Wars Day with his fans. The actor is known for playing some of the most legendary roles in cult movies such as Pulp Fiction, The Avengers, as well as Star Wars. The actor recently wore a T-shirt of his character Mace Windu from Star Wars and posted a picture of it on social media, sending his fans in a happy frenzy for 'May the 4th'.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson posted a picture wearing a T-shirt with Mace Windu, his Star Wars character's dialogue. "Correctamundo. And that's what we're gonna be. We're all gonna be cool, just like Yoda.", his T-shirt read as the Star Wars actor rested with a pair of eye masks and a smile on his face. He wore a black T-shirt with round, patterned eyeglasses for the picture. "It’s that time a’ tha’ year! Thinkin’ ‘bout tomorrow!", he wrote in the caption.

Samuel L. Jackson celebrates Star Wars Day

The actor's celebratory Instagram post had Star Wars' fans' full appreciation. They participated with him in the comment section. One fan wrote, "Yoda may have been the strongest Jedi but Mace was the coolest". Another couldn't control their excitement writing, "I'm SCREAMING". Fans even wished for Samuel L. Jackson's character Mace Windu to be brought back in the Star Wars movie series.

Other fans couldn't recall when the dialogue was delivered and asked, "Is this canon?" and "Did Mace really say that?". Samuel's fans called him "The best Jedi ever" in the comments. Another commented on Samuel L. Jackson's love for his shirts writing, "You and your shirts". The actor's post received more than 210,000 likes as fans loved the early "May The 4th" post.

Last year in a similar post, Jackson had posted a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt with his purple lightsaber printed on it. The actor wore a black tee with the fictional printed on it as she smiled for the camera. "HAPPY STAR WARS DAYâ€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOUâ€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸", he exclaimed.

Samuel L. Jackson's Star Wars Day celebrations in 2020

About Mace Windu

For the unversed, Mace Windu was not just a Jedi but a member of the Jedi council. Windu has served as an elected leader of the Jedi and as the Grand Army of the Republic's Jedi General. He belongs to the planet Haruun Kal. The character dies in the year 19 BBY on Coruscant when his arm gets cut off and is thrown out of a skyscraper window.

