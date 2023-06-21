Samuel L Jackson Defends Brie Larson Against Marvel Fandom: She Is Who She Is...

Samuel L Jackson and Brie Larson's association has been a long-standing one. The Hateful Eight actor recently voiced his support for Larson and her strong-headed public persona against fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel fans are notorious for voicing their dislike for Larson's portrayal of Captain Marvel, along with her personality before the media.

3 things you need to know

Samuel L Jackson and Brie Larson struck up a friendship on the sets of 2017 film Kong: Skull Island.

Brie Larson went on to cast Jackson in her directorial debut, Unicorn Store.

Jackson convinced Brie to take up the role of Captain Marvel, which she had initially been hesitant about.

Samuel L Jackson stands up for Brie Larson

Samuel L Jackson has spoken out against a section of the Marvel fandom, who have time and again expressed their dislike of the position Larson holds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Referring to them as "incel dudes who hate strong women", the actor emphasised that the dislike stems from the fact that Larson is a feminist who does not shy away from voicing her strong opinions. He said, "Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that."

(Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson share a light moment together | Image: @brielarsonbr/Twitter)

Speaking to a leading international publication, Jackson shared how Brie and he supported each other through the American presidential elections in which Donald Trump emerged victorious. He recalls having advised her to stay strong through it all. In fact, Jackson was allegedly one of Brie's first calls when she was offered the role of Captain Marvel. She was in two minds about accepting it and the Pulp Fiction star conviced Brie to take up the role.

Samuel L Jackson and Brie Larson's professional association

Jackson and Larson have starred together in 2019 film Captain Marvel which opened to negative reviews largely due to the latter being cast in the titular role. The two will be returning to the big screen in Disney's The Marvels all set to hit theatres in November this year. Samuel L Jackson's association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe spans almost a decade-and-a-half, beginning with his post-credits scene as Nick Fury in 2008 film Iron Man.