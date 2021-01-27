Samuel L Jackson Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Shot, Fans Go Gaga Over His Face Mask

In true Nick Fury style, Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson brought his superhero friends along with him to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus by wearing an 'Avengers' themed face mask. The received his initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Samuel took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself wearing the mask along with a caption that read, "At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!" The face-covering featured cartoon images of some of the heroes including the insanely popular fictional character -- the Hulk and Captain America. The actor added the hashtags, "look out world bout to bust back out," "vaccine spring," and "go gitch yours I got mine," to the photo caption.

Fans couldn't get enough of his mask and dropped comments like, "And that MASK! Glad you’re staying safe!", "Marvel mask!! Love it," and How cool your mask is!" [sic]

The 72-year-old actor qualified for the shot as California's Governor, Gavin Newsom moved the state into Phase 1B of vaccine rollout on January 13, allowing people who are 65 and older access to the vaccine, as per People Magazine.

On the professional front, Jackson is set to reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Nick Fury alongside actor Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos in the recently announced Marvel event series Secret Invasion for Disney Plus.

(With ANI inputs)

