San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Biggest Newsmakers And Highlights Till Now

Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed interesting updates on Phases 4, 5 and 6 along with a bunch of guests.
In his San Diego Comic-Con debut, Dwayne Johnson presented his upcoming project, Black Adam. He revealed new footage from the film.
Keanu Reeves dropped a new John Wick 4 teaser and also talked about expanding the BRZRKR franchise into films and TV.
Star Trek panel including Patrick Stewart, Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome among others teased what people can expect from upcoming spin-offs.
The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power makers brought many members of its ensemble cast to speak about what's to come in their saga.
Tales of the Walking Dead makers dropped an extended trailer for the new anthology spinoff ahead of the August premiere.
Teen Wolf: The Movie's first teaser trailer was dropped at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans a sneak peek of the nail-biting adventure.