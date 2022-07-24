Last Updated:

San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Biggest Newsmakers And Highlights Till Now

From Marvel's upcoming lineup, 'Black Adam's new footage to 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' trailer, significant highlights of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed interesting updates on Phases 4, 5 and 6 along with a bunch of guests. 

San Diego Comic-Con 2022
In his San Diego Comic-Con debut, Dwayne Johnson presented his upcoming project, Black Adam. He revealed new footage from the film. 

San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Keanu Reeves dropped a new John Wick 4 teaser and also talked about expanding the BRZRKR franchise into films and TV. 

San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Star Trek panel including Patrick Stewart, Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome among others teased what people can expect from upcoming spin-offs. 

San Diego Comic-Con 2022
The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power makers brought many members of its ensemble cast to speak about what's to come in their saga. 

San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Tales of the Walking Dead makers dropped an extended trailer for the new anthology spinoff ahead of the August premiere. 

San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Teen Wolf: The Movie's first teaser trailer was dropped at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans a sneak peek of the nail-biting adventure. 

San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars and makers shared the first trailer of the film. 

