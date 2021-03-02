San Diego Comic-Con To Be Held Virtually Again This Year Due To COVID-19: Reports

San Diego Comic-Con organisers have posted a statement on Twitter regarding 2021's San-Diego Comic-Con dates and updates. San Diego Comic-Con will be held virtually in July for the safety and health of its employees and all the attendees of the event. In the issued statement, San Diego Comic-Con's organisers also mentioned that there would be two Comic-Cons for fans.

Read San Diego Comic-Con's statement here:

Also Read | COVID-19: Ghana's President Becomes World's First Recipient Of Free COVAX Jab

On March 1, 2021, San Diego Comic-Con's organisers posted a statement on 2021's San Diego Comic-Con event. They said that the event would be organised virtually in 2021, the same as 2020's Comic-Con. They further explained that keeping the event in July would be too early as the pandemic still isn't over. The organisers said that the financial restrictions caused due to the cancelling of their two large events, WonderCon and San Diego Comic-Con, has forced them to reduce the number of Comic-Con days to a span of three days in July.

The San-Diego Comic-Con dates will be held from July 23 to July 25, 2021. The statement read that there will be another Comic-Con in November 2021. The details for November's Comic-Con are yet to be determined. Many attendees whose 2020 badges for San Diego Comic-Con were rolled over to 2021, will have their badges rolled over to 2022's event automatically, and can get a refund upon request.

Also Read | WHO Says 'unrealistic' And 'premature' To Expect COVID-19 Will Be Over This Year

Thank you for announcing this early as it helps a lot of us know what to expect — Raul 🐐 (@rauljimenez3) March 1, 2021

Thank you! We really appreciate your concern for the health and safety of attendees. Thank you for postponing this year’s convention! — Nora ☃️ (@ifnotnora) March 1, 2021

Thank you for deciding so early. Sadly predictable but still hard. pic.twitter.com/Kg9X35qzmC — First of Her Name (@twjudy) March 1, 2021

Fans of the event took to their Twitter accounts to share their reactions to the news. Many fans thanked San Diego Comic-Con organisers for postponing 2021's event and making it virtual. They expressed their empathy towards the organisers and supported their decision.

NOOOOOOO 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Baja (@SnipeBaja) March 1, 2021

Sad, but I get it. — Angie (@AngieJ007) March 1, 2021

Noooo 😭 — Allen V. (@80s_rules) March 1, 2021

It’s gonna be such a fun party in 22! — Jeff Scheer (@CHuskerJ) March 1, 2021

I'm rolling over to 2022. Thank you for the update. I can't attend the smaller November in-person convention, but I look forward to July 2022, and the online Comic Con this July. — Simone Cromer 🎥 (@TheatreofZen) March 1, 2021

I’m so sad but once we can celebrate comic con again, you know we going all out, right? — Janette (@janettequevedo) March 1, 2021

Also Read | COVID-19: Up To Six Cases Of 'Manaus Variant' Detected In UK

Many fans were sad at the news. They shared crying emojis and exclaimed saying, "Nooo" at the news. Fans expressed that the news being sad is also understandable given the situation with the current pandemic. Other fans opted for the 2022 rollover option. They said that while the smaller Comic-Con option in November seemed feasible they would rather go for the larger San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. Fans who would opt for the rollover option in 2022, are excited for July 2022's San Diego Comic-Con.

Also Read | Twitter To Take Action Against Those Spreading Misinformation On COVID-19 Vaccine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.