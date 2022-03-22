Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe Steal The Show At 'The Lost City' Premiere In Los Angeles

Ace actor Sandra Bullock is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Lost City, in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, the film will hit the big screens on March 25, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the fan-favourite stars share the screen. Sandra Bullock attended the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on March 21 and was accompanied by Daniel Radcliffe, as the duo stole the show on the red carpet.

Sandra Bullock graced the event in Los Angeles with her presence as she stunned fans with her look. She donned a ruffled ombre pink gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She paired it with a black jacket and elevated her look with a matching pair of black boots. Daniel Radcliffe looked dapper in a blue suit, which he paired with a navy blue shirt as he smiled from ear to ear for the camera. Other cast members who attended the premiere included Oscar Nuñez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Bowan Yang, Patti Harrison and others.

Sandra Bullock looks gorgeous at the premiere of @LostCityMovie

#danielradcliffe

The makers of the film recently released the upcoming movie's trailer that gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect when the film hits the big screens. Sandra Bullock is seen taking on the role of an author, who wrote a book all about an adventure in the lost city. The film takes a turn when Daniel Radcliffe's character reads the book and realises that she discovered a treasure trove during her research. He then kidnaps her in an attempt to get his hands on the treasure. This is when Bullock's cover model, Channing Tatum follows them to prove himself to her and tries to rescue her. The trailer also features a cameo by the veteran actor Brad Pitt, which left fans stunned. Channing Tatum has been sharing several behind the scenes glimpses from the sets of the film and fans are eager to watch the upcoming action-adventure flick.

