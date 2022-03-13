Sandra Bullock Hints At Taking A Hiatus From Acting Till She Is 'done Being A Mom'

Sandra Bullock is currently gearing up for the release of her adventure film The Lost City, in which she will share the screen with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 25 and got its premiere at the popular SXSW Film Festival 2022. At the event, Sandra Bullock hinted at taking a hiatus from work till she is 'done being a mom'.

Sandra Bullock at SXSW Film Festival

Sandra Bullock attended the SXSW Film Festival, where her upcoming film The Lost City got its premiere. The actor made a surprising announcement at the event as she informed that she wishes to focus on raising her children, according to reports by Variety. The actor was asked about her work as a producer and if she plans on working with the Hispanic and Chicana communities as she has done in the past. This is when the actor revealed that she would love to do so when she is 'done being a mom'. She mentioned she would get back to work eventually when her children are 16 or 17-years-old. The news comes as a shock to fans, who may now not seen the actor on the big screen for about a decade, as her youngest daughter Laila is 8-years-old, while her son Louis is 11. According to Variety, the actor said-

"I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families and communities. I would love to [continue doing that] when I’m done being a mom. I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when. Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds."

Sandra Bullock in The Lost City

The recently released action-packed trailer of the upcoming film piqued fans' interest in seeing Bullock sharing the screen with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. The film will follow Bullock, who will take on the role of a romance author, who once penned down a novel about an adventure in the lost city. However, her life turns upside down when Radcliffe's character discovers that Bullock's research led her to get her hand on a treasure trove. The film will also include a special cameo by Brad Pitt.

The Lost City trailer

Image: AP