Sandra Bullock Reveals Film She Is Most 'embarrassed' About; 'I Wished I Hadn't Done...'

Touted as one of the most sought-after actors of Hollywood, Sandra Bullock recently announced her indefinite hiatus from acting. With a career spanning more than three decades, the Academy award-winning actor forged an impressive resume in Hollywood by covering a wide range of genres from romance to action. In recent years, she gave blockbuster films like Bird Box, Ocean's 8, The Unforgivable and most recent, The Lost City.

With the latest announcement, fans might have to wait for a couple of years till they see the actor back on the big screen while binge-watching her older films. However, there is one film in particular that the actor is not very proud of.

Sandra Bullock reveals the film she felt 'embarrassed' about doing

In an interview with TooFab alongside The Lost City star Daniel Radcliffe, the 57-year-old actor was asked if there were any films in her career that she felt 'embarrassed' to do but eventually ended up liking after a positive response from fans. The actor was quick to reply to the first question by revealing the name of the movie she wished she had not done and felt 'embarrassed about'.

Bullock said, ''I have one (film that) no one came around to and I'm still embarrassed I was in,'' she added, ''It's called Speed 2. I've been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island." Directed by Jan de Bont, who also helmed the first part starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, Speed 2 starred Jason Patric opposite Bullock and featured a boat chase. Bullock further added, ''That's one I wished I hadn't done and no fans came around that I know of.''

Co-star Danielle Radcliffe interjected the actor by weighing in on the topic by saying, ''I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well,'' to which Sandra Bullock replied, ''Very quiet! Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island."

Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock announced her hiatus from acting and got candid about her decision at the SXSW Film Festival. As per Variety, the actor revealed her plans to get back to work after her kids are 16 or 17-years-old by saying, ''I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families and communities. I would love to [continue doing that] when I’m done being a mom. I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when. Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds."

