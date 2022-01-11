Sandra Bullock Says She'd Be 'out In The Cow Pasture' If It Wasn't For Netflix

Sandra Bullock is all praises for the streaming conglomerate Netflix for having given her trailblazing hits like Bird Box, and her recent project The Unforgivable. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner spoke about the amazing response received by the drama flick The Unforgivable, further lauding streaming platforms for inculcating diverse content as well as being amiable with artists and filmmakers.

Sandra Bullock's 2018 flick Bird Box held the position of the most-watched film in the history of Netflix for the longest time until Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starrer Red Notice dethroned it a couple of weeks ago. Even The Unforgivable stood among the top ten most-watched films on the platform in 2021.

Sandra Bullock lauds Netflix for creating myriad opportunities for artists

Further heaping praises on the streamer, Sandra quipped that a lot of people wouldn't be working and a lot of stories would have remained untold if it were not for Netflix. She iterated that not many folks could've imagined her, as a woman, working at this stage. "I would have been out in the cow pasture", she added.

Reflecting on the diverse content put forth by the OTT platform, she quipped that it has brought together people in an interesting way. Sandra noted that she has seen a plethora of work from other countries told by other nationalities, a scenario she couldn't have imagined 10 years ago. Lastly, she added that the streamers have blended our stories together.

More on Sandra Bullock's work front

The actor has collaborated with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe for the upcoming adventure film titled The Lost City. Helmed by Aaron and Adam Nee, the film chronicles a reclusive romance novelist who embarks on a book tour with a cover model. In an interesting twist of events, they get embroiled in a cutthroat jungle adventure. The film will release in 2022.

She was recently seen in Nora Fingscheidt and Peter Craig's drama film The Unforgivable, which charts the story of a woman who attempts to rebuild her life after serving time in prison for committing a violent crime. It was based on the 2009 British miniseries of the same name.

