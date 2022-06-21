Sandra Bullock Shares Update About Her Decision Of Hiatus From Acting; 'Not Capable Of..'

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock was last seen in the adventure film The Lost City, in which she took on a pivotal role alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. The actor was recently in the news after she made a surprising announcement at the SXSW Film Festival and said that she would be taking a break from acting till she was 'done being a mom'.

The much-loved actor has now given fans an update about the situation and mentioned she was 'burnt out'.

Sandra Bullock on her hiatus from acting

As per a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, the popular Ocean's 8 actor mentioned she didn't know when she would make a comeback to cinema after her break. She mentioned she was 'tired' and was now 'not capable of making healthy, smart decisions'. She further opened up about her decision and mentioned that her job as an actor was 'becoming my crutch' for her.

She explained that she wishes to be okay about now 'having work to validate' herself. She said, as per ET Canada-

"I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it. Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky,” she explained. “I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge. I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you."

Sandra Bullock's acting break

As per Variety, the actor mentioned that she wished to focus on raising her children as she broke the news at the SXSW Film Festival a few months ago.

During the event, she was asked if she would be working with the Hispanic and Chicana communities again, as she had in the past. Answering this, she hinted at a hiatus and said, "I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families and communities. I would love to continue doing that when I’m done being a mom. I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when. Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds."

The actor shares two children Laila and Louis, who are eight and 11 years old respectively.

Image: Instagram/@sandra.bullock.official