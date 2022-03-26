Sandra Bullock To Skip Oscars 2022; Says 'I Will Be In Pyjamas Watching The Show'

The 94th edition of the Academy Awards is just around the corner and the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to make the event a grand one. From Beyonce to Billie Eilish, a slew of prominent celebs are gearing up to perform at the event. However, The Lost City actor Sandra Bullock is planning to skip Oscars 2022.

Sandra Bullock to not attend Oscars 2022

The Gravity star, while promoting her recently released film, The Lost City, told ABC that she has different plans for the 94th Academy Awards. This time, Bullock has decided to stay home and cheer for her friends and fellow actors of the industry. "I'm going to be in my pyjamas watching the Oscars," she said.

Sandra Bullock who won an Oscar back in 2010 for The Blind Side', added that this time she doesn't want to 'be the moment' instead she wants to 'see the moment'. "That's where I want to enjoy my fellow actors and actresses and directors and cinematographers. I want to see their moment. I don't want to be the moment. I want to see the moment," concluded Sandra Bullock.

Oscars 2022 will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, is all set to be held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. Beyoncé will perform 'Be Alive' from King Richard, Billie Eilish and Finneas will perform 'No Time to Die' from the James Bond film of the same name. In the recent past, Academy Awards have also announced that there will be an all-star band featuring drummer Travis Barker, legendary percussionist and singer Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

Speaking of The Lost City, the action-adventure film stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Paramount Pictures, the film also features Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt. The Lost City hit the big screens on March 12. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a middle-aged novelist Loretta who goes on a tour to promote her new book with her friend Alan. However, she is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax, an eccentric billionaire who believes that the lost city in her new book is real and that she knows where it is.

Image: Instagram/@sandra.bullock.official