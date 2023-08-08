Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57 From Rare Neurological Disease

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall passed away recently. He was 57 and succumbed to death after fighting against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for three years. His family issued a statement to confirm the news of his passing.

3 things you need to know

Bryan Randall was a photographer by profession.

He is survived by his daughter Skylar Staten Randall.

Bullock and Bryan Randall met in 2015.

Bryan Randall passes away after 3-year long health battle with ALS

Bryan Randall’s family issued a statement via People saying that he “passed away peacefully” on Monday after “a three-year battle with ALS”. He chose to stay “private” about his treatment and battle and his family “did our best to honour his request”.

They also expressed gratitude to the doctors treating the photographer and “the astounding nurses” who sacrificed “their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. His Loving Family," the statement ended.

Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall never married

While Bullock hasn’t said anything yet, it should be noted that the two have been in a relationship for quite some time. In 2015, they met for the first time when Randall was hired to photograph her son Louis’ birthday. Later that year the two made a public appearance together at the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

While speaking about her relationship, the Bird Box star told during a Red Table Talk that Bryan is a great example for her kids. “I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him,” she said.

The two never officially got married. And Sandra too believed that they didn’t need a paper to prove their dedication to one another. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man,” she said on Red Table Talk.