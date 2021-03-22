Sandra Oh Is 'proud To Be Asian' As She Gives A Strong Speech At Stop Asian Hate Rally

Quick links:
Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh has been speaking up for the Asian community as she delivered a powerful speech during a Stop Asian Hate campaign in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She told the crowd that coming together for a common goal is more important than ever. Sandra's strong speech was captured in a video posted to Twitter by local photojournalist Kristina Serafini, and the clip quickly went viral.
In the video, she can be heard saying, "Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you". She also thanked all the organizers for organizing this and to give them an opportunity to be together, stand together and feel each other "for many of us in our communities".
Sandra expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to meet up with other attendees and express their mutual outrage. She said, “To everyone here…I will challenge everyone here: If you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?”
The Grey's Anatomy actor added, "We must understand, as Asian-Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, 'Help me and I'm here’". "And just, for one thing, I am proud to be Asian! I belong here! Many of us don't get that chance to be able to say that, so I just wanted to give us an opportunity to be able to shout that. Thank you so much”, she concluded.
Actress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio— Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021
Following her speech, Sandra Oh's co-star Ellen Pompeo took to her Twitter handle to show her support. She re-tweeted a post and added raised hands emojis. Take a look at the post below.
ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ https://t.co/wdT1ONaJ1H— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) March 21, 2021
As soon as the tweet was shared online, fans went all out to support the actor reveal the same in the comment section. Some of the users were stunned to see the Asian hate in Pittsburgh. One of the users wrote, “Finally, after multiple decades of social growth and wealth generation, the Asian immigrant community finds a voice for its suffering”. Another one wrote, “what is this Asian hate all of a sudden I've not heard or seen anything about it at all”.
Finally, after multiple decades of social growth and wealth generation, the Asian immigrant community finds a voice for its suffering— Tarp-Rigging-Master (@TalbertsirhC) March 21, 2021
I wish I'd known about the rally. Not just because @IamSandraOh was there. I want to help! #StopAsianHate— Andy Fang (@springbored) March 21, 2021
It good to see Asian people standing up and bringing the racism they experience to light, but can anyone enlighten me as to why Stop Asian Hate has come about? Everything I’ve read hasn’t told me what sparked it, so I’m just curious— Jamie Burr (@RealJJGamingHD) March 21, 2021
