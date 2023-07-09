Sandra Oh Open To Reprising Her Role In The Princess Diaries 3

The Princess Diaries released in theatres in 2001. Its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2 : Royal Engagement followed in 2004. Now, after 19 years, the third installment of the movie is in the works. The official announcement was made by the makers in November 2022.

3 things you need to know

The Princess Diaries franchise is based on Meg Cabot’s book series of the same name.

The film starred Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews in the lead roles.

Sandra Oh played the role of Gupta, vice principal of the school Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis attended.

Call me: Sandra Oh on reprising role in threequel

According to PTI, when asked about her return to The Princess Diaries 3, Sandra said "I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world."

Disney, the studio behind The Princess Diaries, confirmed in November 2022 that writers Aadrita Mukerji and Debra Martin Chase were working on a third installment of the coming-of-age comedy film franchise. However, the cast has not been announced yet.

(Sandra Oh as vice principal Gupta in Princess Diaries | Image: Screengrab from the movie)

It is also unclear whether the movie will take the plot forward or will introduce new characters and faces. Hathaway's involvement in the threequel is also not confirmed yet.

The Princess Diaries is a coming of age film

Earlier this year, Anne Hathaway asked fans to be patient about the development of the third film. Based on the popular Meg Cabot novel series, the first installment of The Princess Diaries followed Mia (Hathaway), a teenager from San Francisco who discovers that she is the heir apparent to the throne of Genovia, then governed by her grandmother and Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews.

The success of the movie spawned a second chapter titled The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Also starring Chris Pine, the follow-up revolved around Mia's struggles in taking over the throne and seeking a worthy prince consort. Princess Diaries and Princess Diaries 2 director Garry Marshall tragically passed away in 2016.

While Aadrita Mukerji will write the script, Disney has not yet named a director for the third installment.

(With PTI inputs)