Saniyya Sidney 'awe-inspired' To Play Claudette Colvin In Anthony Mackie-directed 'Spark'

Anthony Mackie has been entertaining audiences across the world as an actor. He now planned to do so as a director. The Avengers actor is gearing up to make his debut as a filmmaker with the film titled Spark.

Saniyaa Sidney will be playing the lead in the film, which will be a biopic on Claudette Colvin. The actor expressed her excitement on being cast in the movie and added that she was honoured to play the civil rights great.

Saniyaa Sidney expresses delight on being cast as Claudette Colvin in Anthony Mackie's directorial debut

Saniyya Sidney took to Instagram to mkae the announcement of her starring in the film.

Sharing a photo of the article that reported the news, she wrote that she felt honoured & awe inspired to play the role of Claudette Colvin. The actor termed the activist as her 'exquiste unsung real life super hero'.

'May her courage be celebrated', she wrote as he hoped her story is 'forever remembered.' Opening up on the tittle of the film, she hoped that the 'Spark' of Claudette Colvin ignited the spark in the audiences too.

The King Richard artist added that being directed by the 'great' Anthony Mackie was like 'living in a whole new Universe.' Saniyaa added that she could not wait to share the 'incredible story' with everyone.

Anthony Mackie to direct Spark about Claudette Colvin's life

Claudette Colvin is considered a pioneer of the civil rights movement in the 1950s. Her journey had started when, as a 15-year-old , she refused to vacate her seat on a bus, after which she was arrested. The incident sparked a huge uproar, which eventually helped in the eradication of bus segregation in Alabama after a court battle.

However, she faced discouragement from many of the black civil rights leaders for their public campaigns at that time.

Spark, as per a report on Deadline, the film is being scripted Niceole R Levy. Mackie shared that he was inspired about her story when he came her story at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. 82-year-old Colvin hoped that her story turns out to inspirational for the youth