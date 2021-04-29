Sarah Drew On Return As April Kepner In 'Grey's Anatomy': 'I Felt So Warmly Embraced'

Actor Sarah Drew is making her comeback to the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Drew will be guest starring for Thursday’s episode of the show and will reprise her role as April Kepner. Now, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sarah Drew candidly expressed her happiness about her upcoming return.

The actor said that she didn’t believe it was happening until she literally signed the contract, which came long after her initial conversation with the makers. When the creators approached her, Drew felt that it was an interesting twist to the story. However, she was unsure it will happen if the makers change their minds.

Drew refrained from settling into reality until she was 100 per cent convinced that her comeback is really happening. Then once she returned on the sets of Grey’s Anatomy after several years, she shared it was ‘wonderful’. Drew continued that she was warmly embraced by everyone and it was nothing less than a sweet homecoming for her. When she saw her fellow actors, her heart leapt, she added.

In the promo of the show, fans can see April's ex-husband driving through a storm to meet her. When asked the reason for it, Sarah Drew explained that she cannot reveal anything about the reason, but said that he came back to talk to her. According to her, the characters have seen each other and have been co-parenting their child this whole time.

In the promo clip, Jackson Avery is seen engulfed in a slew of thoughts as he drives through a storm and appears at April’s front door. April appears at the door, holding their baby, and the video pans through a flashback of April and Jackson’s best moments on the show together. Check out the promo here:

During the interaction, Sarah Drew also said that there may be opportunities for April to return to Grey’s Anatomy in the future as well. According to her, the doorway was always kept open for April to feature in more episodes because she was still in Seattle co-parenting with Jackson. It was just a matter of time to decide when to get her back and what works for the story. The episode airs on Thursday, April 29 at 9 pm ET on ABC.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Grey's Anatomy)