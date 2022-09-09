Sarah Ferguson Pays Tribute, Remembers Queen Elizabeth As ‘most Incredible Mother-in-law'

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II who reigned for more than 7 decades passed away at 96 at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. The death of the Queen not only marks the end of an era for the British monarchy, but it will also affect the nation's economy as the mourning period comes with a price tag. Remembering the queen, Sarah Ferguson one of the members of the royal family pays a heartfelt tribute.

Sarah Ferguson pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Duchess of York shared the photo of Queen Elizabeth II from a recently held Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and mentioned that she was left 'heartbroken' over the passing of the Queen. Adding to the note she further wrote, "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years."

Speaking about her bond with the Queen, she added, "She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express".

While Ferguson was not present in Scotland during the time of the Queen's demise, her former husband and the monarch's son, Prince Andrew was seen arriving at Balmoral along with Prince Edward and Prince William after doctors reported concerns over Queen's health. Among other members of the royal family who made their way to Scotland was also Prince Harry who reportedly reached hours after the passing of the monarch, reported Pinkvilla.

Banks and the stock market in the UK will be closed on the day of the Queen's passing. Also, a bulk of companies in the UK are also likely to follow the same out of respect for the Queen. This will be the British economy's first significant hit since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

