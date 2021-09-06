Sarah Harding Dies At 39, 'Eternals' Gets Release Date In India| H'wood Recap For Sept 6

'Loki' Season 2 Might Begin Filming In 2023 Reveals Kevin Feige; 'Not Being Evasive'

MCU's Loki season one ended with a cliffhanger with several different plot stories to cover for the second season. Season one of Loki received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, musical score, and visuals. With the second season of the show underway, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update about it. Kevin Fiege in an interview with Collider was asked about Season two of Loki. Replying to the question, Feige shared that the filming of season two might go on floors by 2023. Read More.

Marvel Studios' Highly Anticipated Superhero Drama 'Eternals' Gets Release Date In India

Lighting up the Big screens this Diwali, Marvel Studios recently announced the release date of the much-awaited epic action-adventure Eternals. The upcoming film is the third film in the MCU’s Phase Four which is scheduled to run theatrically on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Read More.

British Singer Sarah Harding Dies At 39; Former Band-mates Feel ‘devastated’

In a piece of heartbreaking news, British popular singer Sarah Harding passed away at 39 after battling breast cancer for over a year. The former Girls Aloud vocalist was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in August 2020. The popstar's mother broke the news on her Instagram with a long obituary. Read More.

Howard University Officially Names Fine Arts Building After Late Alum Chadwick Boseman

Howard University took pride in renaming its fine arts college after its late alumni Chadwick Boseman. The university shared a timelapse video of the letters of the actor’s name being installed on the building. Boseman had graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a degree in directing. Read More.

Kanye West's 'Donda' Storm Continues, Now Rapper Ties With Eminem For Billboard 200 Record

Kanye West's latest album Donda might have been mired in controversies and delays, but the record seems to be attracting listeners galore. Though the opinions on the album may be divided, the statistics show that it is being heard by millions. A proof of this was the rapper going on to become the artist with the most consecutive albums in Billboard 200 charts, tying with Eminem. Read More.

Picture Credits: Sarah Harding, Eternals-Instagram