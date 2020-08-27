Sarah Harding Opens Up To Former Girls Aloud Band Members, Says She Has Breast Cancer

Recently, the Girls Aloud band member, Sarah Harding opened up about suffering from breast cancer. According to a report by The Mirror, Sarah shared this news with her former band members over a call. All the band members have advocated support for Sarah Harding.

Sarah Harding’s breast cancer:

The Girls Aloud was formed by the stars of the reality show Popstars: The Rivals. The Girls Aloud members included Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh. According to the Mirror, the news of Sarah Harding’s breast cancer has brought the Girls Aloud band members closer. While they all shed a tear, they were fully supportive of Sarah.

Sarah Harding’s Instagram post:

Recently, Sarah Harding took to Instagram to share her health update. While the Instagram post featured the singer she captioned the post as, “Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.

My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.

I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.

Sending you all so much love….xx”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Source: Sarah Harding Instagram

