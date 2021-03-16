Sarah Harding Was Apprehensive About Girls Aloud Reunion After Chemotherapy Side-effects

English singer Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy to recover from the illness. She also has spoken of her apprehensions when the news of her band Girls Aloud reunion was doing rounds. Sarah has revealed that she had her reservations regarding the reunion because of the side-effects of chemotherapy.

Sarah Harding on Girls Aloud reunion

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, Sarah talked about her recently released autobiography Hear Me Out. In it, she said that the group was meeting after eight years. She has described it to be a nerve-wracking experience because of how she looked. In the excerpt, she has written that going through the disease was bad enough itself but the side effects of the treatment are almost as difficult to deal with.

She wrote that the steroids she took made her look bloated and she was also losing her eyelashes due to the chemotherapy. Sarah also elaborated that she had pictured the girls of the bad to be all dolled up for the reunion and she would not be looking her best for the occasion. The band met at the Soho Farmhouse, a private club near the Cotswolds.

Sarah Harding's health update

According to a report by The Guardian, In her memoir, she has also recalled that she had sepsis and was induced in a coma and also was breathing with the help of a ventilator. Through an Instagram post, Harding announced last year that she is suffering from breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body and possible brain as well. She also wrote in the caption of the post that she understands this would come across as shocking news to hear through social media. Sarah also thanked her mother, her friends and the doctors who are helping her fight the disease back. She shared a picture of her from the hospital.

She rose to fame after her stint in the 2002 show Popstars: The Rivals. She formed the group Girls Aloud here along with Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. The band's debut single Sound of the Underground is one of the most popular songs of the band. They split in 2013.

Image courtesy- @sarahnicoleharding Instagram