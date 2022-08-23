Last Updated:

Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams' Wedding: Sofia Vergara, Other 'Modern Family' Stars Reunite

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams got married in a dreamy ceremony in the US. Their wedding was attended by several celebs, including Sarah's 'Modern Family' co-stars.

Sarah Hyland- Wells Adams' wedding
Image: @stylemepretty/Instagram

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at a US vineyard. The couple looked straight out of a fairytale in their wedding photographs. 

Sarah Hyland- Wells Adams' wedding
Image: @stylemepretty/Instagram

Sarah and Wells finally said "I do" after facing several postponements in their wedding preparations because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sarah Hyland- Wells Adams' wedding
Image: @stylemepretty/Instagram

Sarah looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder gown with a trail as she posed against a picturesque backdrop. 

Sarah Hyland- Wells Adams' wedding
Image: @stylemepretty/Instagram

Their wedding served as a Modern Family reunion, having Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter among others in attendance. 

Sarah Hyland- Wells Adams' wedding
Image: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia raised the glam quotient in a black and white printed outfit with complementing heels. She also chose a matching clutch to accentuate her look.

Sarah Hyland- Wells Adams' wedding
Image: @stylemepretty/Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was also joined by his husband Justin Mikita, with the stars posing for fun pictures. 

Sarah Hyland- Wells Adams' wedding
Image: @justinmikita/Instagram

Wishing the couple, Jesse shared an adorable picture and wrote, "my queen and king FINALLY had the most epic of weddings."

