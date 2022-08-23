Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams' Wedding: Sofia Vergara, Other 'Modern Family' Stars Reunite

Quick links:
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at a US vineyard. The couple looked straight out of a fairytale in their wedding photographs.
Sarah and Wells finally said "I do" after facing several postponements in their wedding preparations because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sarah looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder gown with a trail as she posed against a picturesque backdrop.
Their wedding served as a Modern Family reunion, having Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter among others in attendance.
Sofia raised the glam quotient in a black and white printed outfit with complementing heels. She also chose a matching clutch to accentuate her look.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson was also joined by his husband Justin Mikita, with the stars posing for fun pictures.