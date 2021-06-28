Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Pride Day 2021, Shares Photos Of NYC Covered In Rainbow

Every year, the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month to support and uphold the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community all around the world. The city of New York celebrated its Pride Day on Sunday, June 27. The day celebrates the history of struggle and resilience for acceptance and equal rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. On the special occasion, Sex and the City fame Sarah Jessica Parker, took to Instagram, to raise awareness in her own candid way.

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates Pride Day

On Pride Day 2021, Sarah Jessica Parker posted a slew of candid photographs of the beautiful city of New York. It appears that the star decided to go on a casual stroll in the city and also visited a local food outlet. While capturing how the rainbow theme of Pride Month had taken over the streets of New York, the actor also enjoyed reading the book Aftershocks. Sharing the candid photographs online, Sarah said, “June 27th, 2021, NYC, Grays Papaya. A great book ( Aftershocks by @wheresnadia)and a subway ride. And Pride. I couldn’t love this city more. X,SJ”. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

Upon seeing the post, a user said, “Best city in the world. Love living here”, another wrote, “this city will always be #1 in my heart”. Many users flooded her comment section with ‘happy Pride’ wishes and rainbow emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post online:

Previously, Sarah Jessica Parker took to her Instagram space to share how her twin daughters are growing up very fast. The 11-year-olds, Tabitha and Marion, are officially sixth-grade graduates and are gearing to move to the seventh grade in near future. Celebrating the same, the Sex and the City star posted a sweet shoutout to her daughters that included two candid photos of the girls on their way to the school.

“So long to 6th grade. Hello to our rising 7th graders. Thank you dear teachers. For your kindness, good humor, your shared love of your work and all the whole family learned about Venice, Baghdad, Spain and even our own global city New York. Sisters, take the battery out of your alarm clock! Happy summer! X, SJ,” she wrote while sharing the photos.

(Image: Sarah Jessica Parker Instagram)

