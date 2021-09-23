Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'not Ready' To Mourn Loss Of Beloved Co-star Willie Garson

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has not yet mourned the demise of her Sex And The City co-star Willie Garson, who died of cancer on Tuesday at the age of just 57. Recently, the actor gave a succinct reason, why she has not publicly paid tribute to the late actor with the rest of her Sex and the City castmates.

While making an indirect address to his demise, the 56-year-old actress made the heartbreaking comment under an Instagram tribute by their castmate Chris Noth. "Thank you, dearest, Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx," wrote Parker, who also lost her business partner George D Malkemus III recently.

Take a look:

Chris Noth remembered the late actor by posting a snapshot of his photo with Parker from the sets of Sex And The City in 2007. Sharing the photo, he captioned, 'Willie' along with a heart and a heartbreak emoji. Noth appeared as Mr Big, the longtime lover of Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO's Emmy-winning dramedy series.

Sex And The City actors Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, and Cynthia Nixon have also issued social media statements in honour of Garson. Parker was only one out of the show's four ladies, who had yet to comment publicly on his demise.

Check his post here:

On September 21, Willie Garson, who was battling cancer, passed away as was confirmed by his 20-year-old son Nathen, The actor played Stanford Blatch, who was the bestie to Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the series that spanned from 1998 to 2004. He was part of 27 episodes of the show. He also appeared in the first feature film Sex And The City and its sequel in 2008 and 2010 respectively.

Prior to his untimely death, Garson was filming for the forthcoming Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That...in Newyork.

Just two months prior to his death, Willie was spotted filming a scene with Sarah on the set of the forthcoming SATC reboot, titled And Just Like That..., in New York City. The reboot is expected to premiere on HBO Max this year. In his last scene with Parker, Garson was seen placing a kiss on her face while they performed in front of the Lyceum Theatre. He was last seen shooting for the reboot on August 3.

(Image source: AP)