Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute To Willie Garson; 'Will Miss Everything About You'

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has finally opened up about the death of her Sex and the City co-star and dear friend Willie Garson. After a battle with cancer, Garson's 20-year-old son Nathen confirmed that the actor passed away on September 21. His untimely death came while filming for the forthcoming Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That...in New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about Garson's death

After the news of Garson's death, Parker, who was known to be close with the later actor maintained radio silence to mourn his death. Taking to her Instagram on September 24, the 56-year-old opened up about Willie Garson's death by sharing pictures of them together through the years as she described the ordeal as 'unbearable'. Talking about the magnitude of losing a friend of over 30 years, Parker wrote,

''Sometimes silence is a statement.

Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.''

She also opened up about their last moments and how she would continue to replay their conversations in her head and reread his final texts in his memory. She continued, ''Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.''

Sending her condolences to Garson's family and especially his son, the actor revealed Garson's last words to her. She concluded, ''My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.

These were his last words to me. "Great bangles all around." Yes.

Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ​''

More on Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson

Appearing in over 27 episodes, the late actor portrayed the role of Parker's best friend Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City. He was also seen in the show's feature films in 2008 and 2010 and was set to appear in its forthcoming reboot. The late actor was also spotted filming with Parker on the set of the forthcoming SATC reboot, titled And Just Like That..., in New York City in July.

Image: @Instagram/sarahjessicaparker