'And Just Like That...', the reboot series of the popular late 2000s movie franchise Sex and the City, has come to an end with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw starting her own 'Sex and the City' podcast. Ardent fans of the franchise waited the entire season to see a glimpse of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall. However, they were only met with a few text messages from her sent to Carrie. A few fans still hope that the actor might return to the franchise in the future.

However, a recent interview from Sarah Jessica Parker revealed how she would feel if Cattrall, albeit highly unlikely, does decide to return to the show. Parker and Cattrall shared screens in the 2008 and 2010 Sex And The City films.

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall's return to 'SATC' franchise

In a recent interview with Variety, the 56-year-old got candid about her thoughts on her former SATC co-star Kim Cattrall returning to the franchise. Admitting that she would "not be okay" with the actor returning to the series, Parker stated, ''Because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared." She added, ''I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

Parker further addressed Cattrall's differences with the production and the team and how her needs did not match theirs. She said, ''After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.''

Earlier, the executive producer, writer, and director of the reboot series, Michael Patrick King, told Variety that the third film was shelved after the actor's exit from the franchise. After revealing that it became impossible to get the four female protagonists in the single frame again, King stated, ''Kim had finished playing Samantha, and despite conversations back and forth she just said, 'Yeah, I don’t want to do this.' So she pulled out, and I thought, 'Well, then there’s no movie'.''

(Image: @sarahjessicaparker/@kimcattrall/Instagram)