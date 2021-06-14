Sarah Jessica Parker Shares A Reunion Photo With Her 'Sex And The City' Co-stars

Fans of the popular TV series, Sex and the City, were in for a delightful surprise a few days ago. The lead actor of the famous TV series, Sarah Jessica Parker took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself with her Sex and the City co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The photo was from their first table read for the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

In the post of Sarah Jessica Parker, she along with Kristin and Cynthia can be seen holding onto each other as they pose for the camera. The ladies were seen wearing casual clothes as they smiled for the click with a picturesque background of the city’s landscape. Sarah described the reunion of the cast for the first table read as an ice cream sundae. She captioned the photo, “Together Again. 💜 Read through our first episodes.@justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

Kristin Davis commented on Sarah Jessica Parker’s post and wrote, “ Love you forever and ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Cynthia Nixon also posted the same picture with the caption, “Friendship never goes out of style. #AndJustLikeThat”. Many of Sarah’s industry colleagues commented on the post. Host Andy Cohen had everyone laughing with his hilarious comment, “I just pooped my pants” while actor Amy Sedaris wrote, “You gals look fantastic”. Ballet dancer Tiler Peck commented, “Heart exploding ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Many fans also expressed their concern regarding actor Kim Kattrall’s absence. Previously Sarah Jessica Parker also posted a photo of the script from her first table read and wrote, “1st Table Read.@justlikethatmax Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble.”

And Just Like That

In January of 2021, it was announced that the series Sex and the City will have a continuation series by the name And Just Like That. The Sex and the City reboot will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon in the lead role and they will reprise their characters of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda respectively. Kim Cattrall who essayed the character of Samantha Jones will not be a part of And Just Like That. The original series of Sex and the City revolved around the four friends and their romantic and sexual life as they remained inseparable through all the hurdles. The series Sex and the City was aired from June 1998 to February 2004. The series continued for 6 seasons and was set and filmed in New York City.

IMAGE: SARAH JESSICA PARKER/INSTAGRAM

