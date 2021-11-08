Sarah Jessica Parker Slams 'misogynist Chatter' Over 'And Just Like That' Cast's Looks

The highly anticipated Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That is all set to bring back the lively trio Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda and Charlotte navigating life and friendship in their 50s. Although the intriguing concept is appealing to a huge audience as the original cast reprises their role after almost a decade, there have been a few netizens hurling insensitive comments at lead actor Sarah Jessica Parker over the ageing of the cast in the series. Deciding to speak up against it, the actor slammed such comments while describing them as 'misogynistic chatter'.

Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynistic chatter'

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the actor while gracing the cover of Vogue's December issue to promote HBO Max’s upcoming SATC reboot, And Just Like That, stated that the response to the show's announcement threw her off. She got candid about the issue with the magazine and slammed such comments for being directed at women while their male counterparts are hailed as 'exquisite' for the same.

She stated that the response included 'much misogynist chatter' and emphasized that the same would 'never happen about a man'. She added, '‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!''

The 56-year-old actor also dealt with harsh comments on social media as she groused about people's need to have a say about everything about a celebrity. She stated, ''It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better'' She concluded her statement by rhetorically questioning, ''What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?''

The Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That will feature Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Chris Noth reprising their roles. Actor Kim Cattrall will not join her girl group on the show post a much-publicized feud with Parker.

Image: Instagram/@sarahjessicaparker