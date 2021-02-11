Sarah Michelle Gellar & Other 'Buffy' Stars Support Charisma Carpenter Against Joss Whedon

After Charisma Carpenter's Twitter thread alleging creator Joss Whedon of abuse and harassment on the set of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' made headlines, other cast members of the TV series have also extended their support to Charisma by speaking up against Whedon. For the unversed, the allegations come almost two months after actor Ray Fisher accused Whedon and other producers of Justice League of misconduct on the film's set. Now, actors including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Clare Kramer and Michelle Trachtenberg have also raised their voice against the American filmmaker on their respective social media handles.

Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn't want to be 'associated with the name Joss Whedon'

Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar, who essayed the titular role of Buffy in the TV series opened up about the Ray Fisher and Joss Whedon controversy and expressed not wanting to be associated with Whedon's name. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon." Gellar added, "I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

Michelle Trachtenberg thanks co-star Gellar for speaking up

Soon after Sarah Michelle Gellar's note surfaced on Instagram, her co-star Michelle Trachtenberg reposted her IG note and thanked for raising her voice. For the unversed, Michelle played Buffy's younger sibling, Dawn Summers in The WB supernatural drama. She wrote, "Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman...To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behaviour....very. Not. Appropriate. So now. People know. What Joss. Did."

Amber Benson says 'Buffy was a toxic environment'

Amber Benson, who essayed the role of Tara Maclay in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, also extended her support to Charisma Carpenter. Benson took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking the truth and I support her 100%." She continued, "There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter".

Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter https://t.co/WJAmDGm76C — Amber Benson (@amber_benson) February 10, 2021

Clare Kramer says 'this industry needs a reset'

American actor Clare Kramer, who played the role of Glory in the popular TV series, also reacted to the Charisma Carpenter and Joss Whedon controversy. She took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote, "For what it’s worth, I believe and stand with @allcharisma, @ray8fisher, @amber_benson and others who have the strength to come forward with their truth." She also went on to add, "A lot of this industry needs a reset..... #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter #IStandWithRayFisher".

For what it’s worth, I believe and stand with @allcharisma, @ray8fisher, @amber_benson and others who have the strength to come forward with their truth. A lot of this industry needs a reset..... #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter #IStandWithRayFisher — Clare Kramer (@ClareKramer) February 10, 2021

