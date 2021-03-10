Sarah Niles To Join 'Ted Lasso' Humour Fest In Its Second Season Alongside Sudeikis

Sarah Niles has been cast as a recurring character in the second season of the sitcom Ted Lasso. Sarah Niles will portray Sharon, a sports counsellor who has been put into work alongside AFC Richmond, as per Variety. Ted Lasso, featuring Jason Sudeikis, is focused on the famous Coach Ted Lasso character portrayed by the actor in NBC Sports videos a few years ago. Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt produced the series. Ted Lasso's first season aired in August of 2020 and was an immediate success. The second season of the popular series is currently in production, with Apple having ordered a third season already.

Ted Lasso season 2 to see Sarah Niles as a psychologist

For writers Harry Bradbeer and Ed Whitmore, Niles recently wrapped the forthcoming ITV limited series Viewpoint. On the theatre stage, Niles freshly directed Nadia Fall's tragic recounting of Three Sisters set during Nigeria's civil war at the National Theatre. She is currently starring in the limited series I Can Destroy You, as well as the film Rocks, directed by Sarah Gavron, which is currently in theatres. Among her other roles, she can be seen in Trying for Apple TV+. Gavin Denton-Jones of Denton Brierley, Danielle Robinson of Alan Siegel Entertainment, and Shelby Weiser of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern are Niles' representatives.

It follows Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who, while having no prior coaching experience, is recruited to work with a competitive soccer team in England. Jason Sudeikis received his first Golden Globe Award for his performance in the series Ted Lasso this past Sunday. It has also received nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, the Writers Guild, and the Critics Choice Awards. Ted Lasso season 2 cast also includes Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

Sudeikis also serves as executive producer opposite Bill Lawrence through Doozer Productions, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, parallel to starring in the project. Jeff Ingold of Doozer continues as executive producer, and Liza Katzer serves as co-executive producer. Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt created the show, which is based on NBC Sports' pre-existing structure and characters.

With inputs from PTI.