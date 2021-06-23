Sarah Paulson Felt 'trapped' While Filming For The Sixth Season Of 'American Horror Story'

American Horror Story is an anthology horror television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and stars Sarah Paulson in one of the lead roles who has appeared in nine of the ten seasons. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about filming one of the season’s back in 2016 that made her feel “trapped.” Read ahead to know more about what Sarah had to say about the show.

Sarah Paulson felt "trapped" while filming the 6th season of American Horror Story

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Sarah Paulson revealed why she couldn't get excited about her dual role of actor Aubrey Tindall and yoga instructor Shelby Miller on the show’s sixth season named Roanoke that premiered in September 2016. Speaking of her experience, she said that she just didn’t care about the season at all. She knows that the audience will get mad at her for saying this, but for her, this was post having played Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson and it was what she went to do right after finishing Marcia. The actor played the role of the prosecutor from the 1995 O.J. Simpson trial in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

She went on to explain that she was “so underwhelmed” by the whole experience because she felt like she had entered into a new place inside of herself in terms of what she thought was possible, and what she might be willing to see if she could. Sarah added, "I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story.” The show is her home and she has always loved it but it was the first time when she wished she could have gone to the creator, Ryan Murphy and said, “Please let me sit this one out, let me out.”

More about American Horror Story

The American Horror Story season 6 was released on September 14, 2016, and the show was nominated for 2 Emmy Awards in the same year. Both Sara Paulson and Kathy Bates were nominated in the same category, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

