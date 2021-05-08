'Saturday Night Live': A Look At Its Past Celebrity Hosts Like John Krasinski And More

Countless famous entertainers and celebrities arrive as guests on Saturday Night Live, a comedy-sketch TV show. Popular celebrities such as Alec Baldwin, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon and many more have taken to the Saturday Night Live floor to entertain its audience thoroughly. Ahead of Elon Musk hosting today's episode of the show with Miley Cryus as its musical guest, take a look at some other Saturday Night Live's hosts from the recent past.

Saturday Night Live's hosts

1. Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan is a renowned British actress and a recipient of various awards and accolades. Carey hosted Saturday Night Live's April 10, 2021, episode. The actress nailed her performances of characters of Chrissy and a mother and even gave a monologue on shopping in the episode.

2. Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya hosted the show's April 3 episode. He opened the episode with a striking comparison between British and American racism. The recent Oscar winner, Daniel, is a British actor who played the role of W'Kabi in Black Panther.

3. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph has been the host of Saturday Night Live twice to date. While she hosted the show's February 18 episode, back in 2012, for the first time ever, she returned as a host for another, recent episode on March 27, this year. The two-time NBC SNL host, Maya is a notable American actor and comedian.

4. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is a successful musical artist and even an actor, with a massive fan base from across the globe. The popular American singer recently hosted the show while also being the musical host for the same. He turned into both for Saturday Night Live's February 27 episode, this year.

5. John Krasinski

Largely known for his portrayal of Jim in The Office is John Krasinski. The American actor turned host for Saturday Night Live on its January 30, 2021, episode. He was the first host of the year for the show while making his debut as an NBC SNL host.

6. Chris Rock

A prominent standup comedian, actor-writer and more, Chris Rock has turned host for Saturday Night Live, thrice. He first hosted the show in 1996, following it up with 2014 and the latest one being in 2020. The three-time NBC SNL host was a delight for the audience to witness on the show.

SNL Elon Musk date and when does SNL air?

Saturday Night Live's upcoming episode will air today, on May 8, 2021. For those internally wondering, 'what time is SNL going to air today?', we have an answer for you. The show airs at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, which is 9 am IST. The episode will feature Elon Musk as its host while Miley Cyrus will join him as the musical guest.

