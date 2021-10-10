‘Saturday Night Live’: Kim Kardashian Turns Jury In The Show, Pokes Fun At Family

Saturday Night Live (SNL) recently made a come back with season 47 and enthralled fans with their hilarious sketches. One of the moments on the msot recent episode of the show that caused the most buzz included the famous reality star, Kim Kardashian West. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians celebrity took on the role of a judge in a comedy sketch and requested there to be 'order in the Kourtney.'

Kim Kardashian's comedy sketch on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian West participated in a sketch comedy set in the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. She played the character of her sister, Kourtney, a judge at The People’s Court. In the short clip posted by the show's official Twitter account, the announcer can be hear introducing Kim as he says, “Watch as she puts her judginess to good use to solve family problems.” The fist scene in the sketch sees Kim, playing Kourtney addressing a quarrel between Kim, who is seen in the unique Met Gala outfit that took over the internet and Khloe.

Watch the comedy sketch here

Welcome to The People’s Kourt pic.twitter.com/yaG8is2kIX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

“Kim stole my makeup artists,” Khloe said, and Kim pointed out that she war wering the Met Gala outfit, in which he face could not been seen anyway. She said, “You’re in your Met Gala outfit, no one can even see your face. You’re such an evil sloor, next time you need to use the restroom, I won’t be helping you, okurr?” This is when the announcer returned once agian and mentioned that the judge does not play favourites, partly because she 'she just doesn’t care'. Kris Jenner then also appeared in the court and sued her daughters, Kendall and Kylie, whose roles were taken on my cast members of SNL.

Seeing the Kardashian and Jenner family on the talk show excited fans, as the show had made spoof sketches about them several times in the past. Reports state that the former cast member, Nasim Pedrad had played Kim's character 13 times on the sketch comedy show. Kim and her family recently wrapped up Keeping Up With The Kardashians after an entertaining ride of 20 seasons.

Image: Twitter/@nbcsnl